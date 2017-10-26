Conor McCormack has penned a new two-year deal with Airtricity League Premier Division champions Cork City.

The midfielder has been a regular in the Leesiders' title-winning season, which could end with a second FAI Cup in a row. John Caulfielfd's men face Dundalk in the Aviva Stadium decider on Sunday week.

McCormack, 27, arrived last year from Derry City, and said it's been a dream campaign.

"I am delighted with the way the season has gone; we have wrapped up the league and we still have a cup final to look forward to," he said.

"I couldn’t have hoped for a better first season, so am delighted to sign for another two years.

"I am pleased that I came in and did well and I have been happy with my performances, but I can still improve and hopefully, over the next two years, people will see the best of me.

"It’s every player’s dream to play at the highest level and, in this country, that is winning the league and going on to play in the Champions League."

Caulfield added: "It is fantastic news. All of our supporters will be absolutely thrilled, because Conor has been a revelation since he signed. Maybe people didn’t realise what a fantastic player he is when he signed, but throughout the season he has been phenomenal for us."

"He is a natural leader, he has a massive presence on the training ground and in the dressing room. He has had a massive influence since he came in and there is much more of that to come."