Pedro Caixinha insisted he was still the man to take Rangers forward after they threw away an injury-time lead against Kilmarnock in a chaotic finale at Ibrox.

With Rangers leading through Jason Holt's 44th-minute strike and about to take a penalty, Ryan Jack received his third red card of the season following a clash with former Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot.

Daniel Candeias saw his much-delayed spot-kick saved by Jamie MacDonald and Killie went straight up the park and levelled through another former Gers player, Chris Burke.

Caixinha had demanded a winning response after accusing his players of "embarrassing" the club in Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell, but he was more lenient in his analysis after they slipped below the Steelmen into fourth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Portuguese sat just behind chairman Dave King as he served a one-match ban following his Hampden dismissal and later claimed he was not worried about his job.

"I am strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place."

"No, I am just worried about getting in in the morning and doing my very best and keep looking forward as usual," he said.

"I am strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place."

Jack pushed Broadfoot after the former Ibrox defender appeared to try to stand in his foot before kneeing and moving his head towards his opponent, who gave away the disputed injury-time penalty when trying to reach MacDonald's pass from a goal kick.

The summer signing from Aberdeen was previously sent off against Hibernian and Hamilton, but the first red card was rescinded.

Caixinha said: "I can't comment on something I didn't see. I need to check what really happened and after that I will discuss it with the player and take my own conclusions and decisions after that."

On the game, he added: "We asked the boys for a good reaction and they tried to do that, especially in the first half. We had to change (Graham) Dorrans after 15 minutes so the dynamic in midfield was totally different after that.

"We took a while to understand the dynamics with the two strikers. We had a few chances and scored and Herrera had another chance and after that we could not control the game. I remember a few mistakes got the opponents back in the game.

"We had a lot of situations where we had to replace players and change formations. I am happy with their efforts.

"We thought everything was finished with the penalty but football can be cruel sometimes and it was cruel for us today."

Steve Clarke: "I'd have been disappointed if we had left with nothing. We deserved a point after a good team performance." pic.twitter.com/6t3Rtu8fLo — Kilmarnock FC (@OfficialKillie) October 25, 2017

New Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke enjoyed his first Scottish football match in 30 years.

When asked what he was thinking in the dramatic finale, the former St Mirren player said: "It was good to be back, back with those feelings on the touchline that only a football manager can get.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved the point. It would have been very difficult to go and speak to the players if we hadn't got anything out it.

"Obviously the last five minutes were a little bit crazy but we capitalised on that. There was a bit of turmoil around the place and we kept our focus. Jamie redeemed himself for a short goal kick and saved the penalty and then we broke quickly and got the goal we deserved."