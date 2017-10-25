Bohemians trio Derek Pender, Dan Byrne and Patrick Kavanagh have all penned fresh deals to stay at Dalymount Park for next season.

It will be a seventh campaign at Bohs for captain Pender, who was signed by Aaron Callaghan in 2012 and made skipper when Owen Heary became manager in 2013.

The 33-year-old battled back from a cruciate injury two years ago and has enjoyed an impressive year for the Gypsies.

Byrne, 24, came through the ranks with the Bohs U19s in 2011 and made his first-team debut a year later.

After a brief stint with AUL amateur outfit Kilbarrack United, Byrne returned to Dalymount in July 2013. Cruciate and knee cartilage injuries seriously disrupted his progress - he was restricted to just two substitute league appearances in 2015 - but he's been a regular this season and last.

He made 26 league appearances in 2016 and has gone one better so far this year with 27.

In the words of Johnny Logan..."what’s another year" 🔴⚫️⚽️📝⚽️🔴⚫️ @bfcdublin delighted to sign on… https://t.co/ogGSf77Dxf — Patrick Kavanagh (@paddykavanagh14) October 25, 2017

Kavanagh, 31, joined Bohs at the start of the 2014 season, scoring on his debut against UCD and is also coming off the back of a strong year.

Shane Supple and Rob Cornwall both agreed new deals with the club yesterday.

It brings to eight the number of players under contract at Bohs for next season: Oscar Brennan, Byrne, Cornwall, Kavanagh, Pender, Fuad Sule, Supple and Warren O'Hora.