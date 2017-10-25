Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick as England beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata to reach the Under-17 World Cup final.

The 17-year-old Liverpool forward, who also netted a treble in the quarter-final win over the United States, broke the deadlock at the Salt Lake Stadium with a close-range finish on 10 minutes.

Brazil equalised on 21 through Wesley, but England regained the lead before half-time when Brewster was on hand to knock in a low cross from Fulham full-back Steven Sessegnon.

Brewster secured England's place in Saturday's final, where they will take on either Spain or Mali, when he was set up by Manchester City winger Phil Foden with 14 minutes left.

The run from Steve Cooper's side follows on from reaching the final of the European Championships in May - they beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in the quarters - and continues a summer of success by the England youth squads.

England Under-20s won the World Cup in South Korea and also the Toulon Tournament, while the under-19s lifted their version of the European Championship in Georgia in July.