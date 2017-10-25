Jose Mourinho admitted he hates losing as much as ever as Manchester United marked his 400th game in English football by reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

United bounced back from Saturday's shock Premier League defeat to Huddersfield by beating Swansea 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium, with Jesse Lingard claiming his first brace for the club.

Mourinho failed to show up for the customary post-match press conference after the cup holders had eased into the last eight of the competition.

But asked about his 400-game landmark by Sky Sports, United boss Mourinho said: "Of course I still get the same thrill from it, but 2004 was a long time ago.

"I am more mature and have a different way to react to things.

"I'm the same. I want to win and I hate losing."

Mourinho rested several of his key players ahead of Tottenham's crunch Premier League visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It was an amazing experience." McTominay impressed in his first senior start of the season.

David De Gea and Antonio Valencia were given the night off, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata were unused substitutes, and Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku came off the bench in the second half with the game won.

Youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay made their first starts of the season as Lingard secured United's progress with a goal in each half.

"(Sergio) Romero and (Chris) Smalling gave us good stability," Mourinho said.

"We were in the game from the first minutes, pressing and forcing things, the attitude was good.

"McTominay did very well, he was strong in the midfield. "Tuanzebe started maybe a little shaky, but then we got stability and he came into it.

"There were no injuries either, so it is a good day."

Lingard believes United are capable of defending the trophy after learning the lessons of their Huddersfield defeat.

"I thought we were in control," said Lingard, whose only previous goal this season had come in the third-round victory over Burton.

"We had to put things right. We have learned from the weekend and we want to move on.

"It is always good to win trophies, especially this one which comes so early in the season."