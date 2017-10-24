Chris Shields and Brian Gartland have both signed new two-year contracts to stay with Dundalk until the end of the 2019 season.

Shields recently clocked up his 210th appearance at the club and now enters his seventh year at Oriel Park.

The midfielder joined the club from Bray Wanderers in January 2012 and has been a regular in the starting XI, winning all domestic honours in his six years at the club including captaining the side to the EA SPORTS CUP just over a month ago. He also played a prominent role in the historic European run last year.

Also re-signing is centre-back and vice captain Brian Gartland, who has spent the last four and a half years with the Lilywhites since signing from Portadown in the summer of 2013.

Like Shields, he has also sweeped all domestic honours and featured in our European run in 2016.

Premier Division runners-up Dundalk face Cork City in the FAI Cup final on November 5.