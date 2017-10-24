Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Alan Kelly has been recruited to the Everton coaching staff by temporary manager David Unsworth.

The pair worked together at Preston North End when Unsworth was first-team coach and Kelly was working with their goalkeepers.

"I managed to bring in Alan as goalkeeping coach last night," said Unsworth.

"He did great and got the last flight over from Ireland. I interrupted a family holiday so I apologise to them for that."

Ex-Everton players John Ebbrell and Duncan Ferguson will also assist Unsworth.