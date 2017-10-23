Finn Harps 2-3 Drogheda United

Drogheda United picked up their first league win in six months as they beat fellow relegated side Finn Harps 3-2 in their rescheduled game at Finn Park.

Caolan McAleer had given Harps an early lead but second half strikes from Chris Mulhall, Thomas Byrne and Stephen Meaney turned this game in favour of Drogheda.

McAleer struck again in injury time but it was too little, too late for Ollie Horgan's charges.

Pete Mahon's side have picked up just two league wins on the road all season. The last of these coming against Harps in April. And if the Louth men were to repeat the trick, they made things tough for themselves from the off, conceding just 53 seconds in.

McAleer allowed the ball run across his body from a throw-in before firing past Stephen McGuinness from a 20-yards for his third goal of 2017.

And McAleer went close to doubling his tally just four minutes later. Danny Morrisey and Ibrahim Keita combined to set up the 24-year-old who's thunderous volley at goal was parried away by McGuinness.

United almost found themselves further behind on the half hour. But the lively McAleer's attempted chip landed on the roof of the Drogs net after some hesitation from Conor Kane. While Morrisey should have done better with his opportunity five minutes later after McAleer picked him out. The former Cork man's touch brought him past his marker, but his weak shot let him down.

Morrisey disappointed twice in quick succession early in the second half on a boggy Ballybofey surface. The striker latching on to Keita's floated ball over the top only to shoot straight at McGuinness before the same man saw his next attempt come back off the crossbar moments later.

Drogs made Harps pay for their missed chances and levelled the game just past the hour. The home side failed to clear their lines before the ball fell to Mulhall who executed a neat chip from 20 yards out, over the poorly placed Gallagher.

The away side completed the turn around in style. Byrne skipping past Packie Mailey before sending a beautiful curled effort past Gallagher.

Meaney effectively sealed the win for the basement side eight minutes from time.

Mark Doyle rounded the committed Gallagher before pulling the ball back for Meaney who finished, despite the efforts of two Harps defenders on the goal line.

But McAleer made the Leinster men sweat when he halved the deficit with a superb deft chip over the stranded McGuinness in injury time.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty (Shane Blaney 71), Kilian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Ciaran Coll; Mark Timlin (BJ Banda 77), Gareth Harkin, Tommy McBride (Sean Houston 68), Caolan McAleer; Danny Morrisey, Ibrahim Keita.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Shane Elworthy, Kevin Farragher, Stephen Dunne, Conor Kane; Chris Mulhall, Sean Brennan (Jamie Hollywood 77), Ryan McEvoy, Mark Doyle; Sean Russell (Thomas Byrne 69); Stephen Meaney (Jack Bailey 83).

Referee: Tomas Connolly.