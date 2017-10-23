Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA men's player of the year award at the Fifa Football Awards in London on Monday evening.



Ronaldo retained the prize after scoring 44 goals in 48 appearances in 2017, including 33 for Real Madrid and 11 for Portugal.



The forward collected his award at a ceremony held at the London Palladium on Monday, with fellow nominees Lionel Messi and Neymar both in the crowd.



"Thank you a lot to the guys for voting for me," Ronaldo said.



"(I want) To give a mention to Leo and Neymar to be here, Real Madrid supporters, my team-mates, my coach, my president - they support me all the year so I have to say thank you to them.



"We are in England for the first time and I win consecutive awards. This is a great moment for me."



Lieke Martens won the women's player award after inspiring Holland to victory on home soil at Euro 2017.



The Barcelona forward came out in front of fellow nominees Carli Lloyd, who collected the award last year, and Deyna Castellanos.

Zinedine Zidane became the first ever coach to win back-to-back Champions League titles as Real Madrid beat Juventus in the final in May.

He also led Los Blancos to their first La Liga title in five years. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was also shortlisted.

Zinedine Zidane won coach of the year after leading Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph





The Italian club boasted their own winner in London, however, as their goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon won the best goalkeeper prize.



Buffon guided Juve to a sixth consecutive Serie A title and managed 600 Champions League minutes without conceding a goal.



The 39-year-old held off competition from fellow nominees Keylor Navas of Real Madrid and Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich.



"I am very happy, for me it is a great honour to receive this award at my age," Buffon said.



"I think the last year has been a fantastic season for Juventus and for me personally. It wasn't enough to win in Europe and for this year I hope that we can play better and with the national team and Juventus."

Elsewhere, Celtic supporters won the Fan Award, recognising their celebrations in May for the 50th anniversary of the club winning the European Cup.



In a ceremony attended by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish, fans held up coloured cards that spelled out 'Lisbon Lions' in tribute to Celtic's 1967 triumph over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.



The women's coach category was won by Holland boss Sarina Wiegman, who led the Dutch national team to the Euro 2017 title on home soil, while the Fair Play Award went to Francis Kone.



Kone saved the life of goalkeeper Martin Berkovec, who almost suffocated by swallowing his tongue during a Czech league match in February.

Not a single player from the English Premier League was selected among the Fifa Pro World XI.

Gianluigi Buffon was the goalkeeper selected, while Paris St Germain's Dani Alves and AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci were picked in defence, along with Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.



Madrid's Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were included in midfield, together with Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta.



The three nominees for the Men's Player Award - Cristiano Ronaldo of Madrid, Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Neymar of PSG - took the three attacking spots.