Marco Asensio had a hand in two goals as Real Madrid recorded their fourth successive La Liga win with a routine 3-0 success over Eibar.

Spain midfielder Asensio saw his inswinging cross diverted into the net by Eibar defender Paulo Oliveira with 18 minutes played at the Bernabeu before sweeping in the second 10 minutes later.

Champions Real, who had dropped seven points in their opening four home games, never looked in danger of slipping up in this one and substitute Marcelo completed the scoring late on to leave them third in the table, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid are a point and a place behind their city rivals following a 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

Kevin Gameiro's first goal of the season proved decisive at Balaidos, with the Frenchman hooking home from close range in the 28th minute after Celta's defence failed to deal with Saul's right-wing corner.

The win was Atletico's first in three matches following successive draws, although they were lucky not to be pegged back as Iago Aspas was denied by a fine save from Jan Oblak and later rattled the crossbar with a free-kick.

Leganes moved into fifth spot after Claudio Beauvue scored a superb individual goal in the 1-0 success over Athletic Bilbao.

Celta loanee Beauvue drove through the heart of the Bilbao defence, rode two tackles and then smashed the ball high into the net in the 54th minute to help his in-form side stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Villarreal are hot on Leganes' heels after they thumped struggling Las Palmas 4-0 in Sunday's opening game.

Cedric Bakambu, Mario Gaspar and Nicola Sansone were all on target at Estadio de la Ceramica, in addition to an own goal from Ximo Navarro.

Over in France, Edinson Cavani's stoppage-time free-kick clinched Paris St Germain a 2-2 draw and denied Marseille their first win over their arch-rivals in nearly six years.

Cavani curled home from the edge of the box in the third minute of added time at the Stade Velodrome when it appeared Marseille would hold on for their first victory in 15 matches against PSG.

Neymar had been controversially sent off six minutes earlier for his second yellow card - he had cancelled out Luiz Gustavo's spectacular opener before half-time - with Cavani's last-gasp effort rescuing a point after Marseille had regained the lead through Florian Thauvin's volley.

In Italy, Sami Khedira scored a first career hat-trick as 10-man Juventus recovered to trounce Udinese 6-2 at the Dacia Arena.

A poor start for Juve saw Stipe Perica skip past Giorgio Chiellini to power home, but Samir's own goal levelled things up.

Khedira headed in Juan Cuadrado's cross to turn the match around shortly before Mario Mandzukic was dismissed for collecting two bookings in quick succession.

Danilo equalised for Udinese just after half-time but Daniele Rugani nodded in Juve's third before turning provider for Khedira, who gleefully completed his double.

Three minutes from time the Germany midfielder celebrated a maiden treble after bursting into the Udinese box and there was even time for Miralem Pjanic to get among the goals late on.

Hot on Juve's heels are Lazio who, propelled by two more goals from Ciro Immobile and one from Bastos, downed Diego Lopez's Cagliari 3-0 in Rome.

Leonardo Bonucci's dismissal was the talking point as AC Milan and Genoa shared a goalless draw at San Siro.

The Rossoneri captain saw red only 25 minutes into the contest after elbowing Aleandro Rosi as he strived to make contact with Hakan Calhanoglu's free-kick into the box.

Aleksandar Kolarov fired Roma back to winning ways with a second-half free-kick at Torino.

The Giallorossi lost 1-0 at home to Napoli last weekend but Kolarov's bullet was good enough for a triumph by the same scoreline that lifted them back into the top five.