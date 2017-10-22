Motherwell 2-0 Rangers

Boss Pedro Caixinha admits he might have made his Rangers side anxious before their 2-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell.

Ahead of the Hampden Park showdown the Portuguese coach had said: "We only have two options - to win or win."

However, during an ill-tempered encounter, a Louis Moult double sent the Fir Park side into next month's final against Celtic.

To add to his woes, the Rangers boss and opposite number Stephen Robinson were sent to the stand, where Gers' South Africa-based chairman Dave King sat and watched the Ibrox side toil.

Caixinha said: "Congratulations to the team that won the game. I assume all the responsibility because the team was a shade of what it needs to be.

"The opponents played better, we let them play their own game. Our performance was really, really poor.

"Maybe I created a lot of expectation, I am always like that, maybe I created a sort of anxiety. I don't know why they underperformed, individually and collectively. It is up to me.

"I told them at half-time, there is only one team on the pitch that is there to win the match. We are not there to do what we need to do. But I assume all responsibility."

Both managers were ordered off by referee Steven McLean after clashing on the touchline after the already-booked Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman caught Fabio Cardoso with an elbow in an incident which went unpunished by the referee.

He said: "I just get a little bit angry after I saw Fabio's nose.

"We knew they were going to play aggressively but there are rules that don't allow elbows and that was all.

"But I am not referring to the referee.

"We were really poor and allowed the opponent to play the way they wanted to play the game and I think we deserved to lose this match."