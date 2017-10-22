Ollie Horgan has said Finn Harps are down but not out as he looks to pick his troops off the floor following their relegation.

Harps suffered the drop without kicking a ball following Sligo Rovers' win against Derry City on Saturday night, but Horgan says his players will still be going all out to give their fans some sort of a lift against Drogheda United - also doomed to the First Division - tomorrow night in Ballybofey.

The match was called off on Friday evening due to an unplayable Finn Park pitch.

"We were back in training this morning and naturally we’re all disappointed that our fate was sealed with the Sligo Rovers win last night," Horgan said.

"But, we have to get on with it and there is two games left so we’ll prepare as best we can as we always do.

"Our aim is get as many points as possible from the matches against Drogheda and then Bohemians at Dalymount on Friday night."

Both teams have endured tough campaigns but Horgan expects Pete Mahon's visiting charges to put up a fight.

"They have a lot of good players so we’ll need to produce a big performance to get the win," he said.

"We have injuries and a suspension that weakens our squad. Ethan Boyle won’t play in any of our last two games because of a hamstring injury.

"Paddy McCourt has a calf problem, Sean Houston picked up knock in the Derry game and Packie Mailey is struggling again with his hamstring. They are all very doubtful and Eddie Dsane will miss the game because of a suspension."