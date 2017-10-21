Barcelona maintained their four-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over bottom club Malaga at the Nou Camp.

Valencia had closed the gap after thumping Sevilla 4-0 at the Mestalla to keep the presser on Ernesto Valverde's side, who had dropped points with a draw at Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Barca, though, never looked likely to slip up in Saturday's evening kick-off - although the hosts did benefit from a touch of good fortune in their opening goal inside two minutes.

Lucas Digne weaved into the left side of the Malaga penalty area, but his touch from a rebound off a defender took the ball over the byline and out of play before he crossed into the six-yard box where Gerard Deulofeu flicked the ball in for his first Barcelona goal.

Despite the angry protests of the Malaga players, referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes remained unmoved.

Andres Iniesta doubled the lead on 56 minutes, with the aid of a deflection, as Malaga's winless run stretched to nine matches.

Surprise package Valencia totally outclassed last season's pretenders Sevilla.

While a shambolic Valencia lumbered towards a distant 12th-placed finish in 2016-17, Sevilla were busy upsetting Barca and the Madrid clubs, eventually settling for fourth under Jorge Sampaoli.

But the Argentinian has gone home and Los Che now appear to have found their own managerial saviour, with Marcelino recording a fifth straight win while his team remain unbeaten in the league.

Following up their 6-3 triumph at Real Betis last time out, Valencia struck first through Goncalo Guedes in the 43rd minute, the Portuguese cutting inside before finding the target.

Sevilla, who slip to a still-encouraging sixth in the standings, were hit again when Simone Zaza returned from his half-time break to double Valencia's lead with a left-footed cross-cum-shot.

It was a seventh goal in five games for the Italian striker, who previously endured a disappointing loan at West Ham after making headlines with his terrible penalty attempt at Euro 2016.

With five minutes remaining Valencia compounded Sevilla's misery. Santi Mina plundered a substitute's goal, Guedes providing the assist before completing his brace in stoppage time.

Real Betis climbed to fifth following a 2-0 home victory over Alaves.

In the 13th minute Antonio Barragan picked out Antonio Sanabria, who continued his hot streak with the sixth goal of a run that started four matches ago with a winner at Real Madrid.

Deep into the second half, visiting defender Alexis turned the ball into his own net to confirm an eighth defeat of the season for 19th-placed Alaves.

Promoted Getafe were denied a win as Jose Luis Morales struck to earn Levante a share of the points from a 1-1 draw at the Ciudad de Valencia.

Following a frantically contested but goalless first half, Faycal Fajr converted a Juan Cala shot that had clattered a post following a Getafe corner in the 58th minute.

But only three minutes later mid-table Levante restored parity as Morales stroked home following good work from substitute Enis Bardhi and former Aston Villa defender Antonio Luna.