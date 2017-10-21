Conor Hourihane provided the assist that saw former Chelsea player John Terry scoring his debut goal for Aston Villa on Saturday.

Terry spearheaded Aston Villa's 2-1 Sky Bet Championship home win over Fulham with his first goal for the midlands club since his move from the Premier League side.

His opener laid the foundation for Villa, as they extended their unbeaten home run in the league to nine games to bring them into the top six for the first time this season.

Villa's build-ups, in sharp contrast to Fulham, were laboured, but in the 23rd minute Terry put his mark on the game.

A free-kick from Hourihane on the right was deftly headed home by the former England captain from close range.

Villa attempted to consolidate their advantage after taking the lead, with Hourihane producing a long-range drive which David Sutton saved.

Fulham, unbeaten in their previous four matches including away triumphs at Nottingham Forest and QPR, equalised on the stroke of half-time through their leading scorer, Stefan Johansen, but Albert Adomah settled matters in the hosts' favour four minutes into the second half.

A low cross was missed completely by the out-of-form Kodjia but, fortunately for Villa, Adomah was on hand to slot the ball home.

Fulham drafted in Tom Cairney on the hour, for his first game in two months due to a knee injury, and he immediately took over the captaincy from Kevin McDonald. But he could not inspire an equaliser as the Cottagers left empty-handed.

Republic of Ireland's Aiden McGeady showed well for Sunderland in the second half of their 3-3 draw against Brentford, who fought back from 3-1 at half time to salvage a point in the six-goal thriller.

The winger had probably the north-east side's only worthwhile second half effort on goal just after the hour mark, when he turned Henrik Dalsgaard, only to flash a low drive into the side-netting.

Lewis Grabban's first half brace either side of a Daniel Bentley own goal was not enough to clinch a second win of the campaign for the Black Cats as Nico Yennaris, Florian Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay ensured the points were shared.

Matt Doherty played a pivotal role in two of Wolves' goals during their victory over Preston North End. He was involved in their opening goal, which was scored by Ivan Cavaleiro, and also won a second half penalty.

It was a somewhat less enjoyable day for Ireland midfielder Alan Browne, who was sent off for Preston after a second bookable offence. It was a bizarre moment, as Browne left the pitch without being shown the card and had to return to be formally dismissed by referee Stephen Martin.

Cavaleiro gave Preston the lead on the stroke of half-time. Matt Doherty fed the ball to Barry Douglas and his cross flew straight to Cavaleiro, who made no mistake by bundling the ball home at the far post.

Wolves looked a different proposition after taking the lead, and they appeared to have made the game safe with a quick-fire double from Bonatini.

First he converted from the penalty spot after Doherty had been upended by Josh Harrop. Bonatini then had the simple task of stabbing the ball into an empty net after goalkeeper Chris Maxwell had beaten away a shot from Jota.

That should have been game over, but Preston grabbed a lifeline when Hugill powered home a header from a Browne cross.

That put Wolves on edge and their nerves really were jangling when Barkhuizen crossed from the right and Coady sliced the ball into his own net.

Elsewhere, Richard Keogh put in a solid shift in Derby County's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Callum O'Dowda tried to impose himself on Bristol City's clash with Leeds, which saw O'Dowda's side suffer a 3-0 defeat.