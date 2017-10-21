West Ham owners are to discuss the future of manager Slaven Bilic, following the club's worst start to the season in seven years, according to Sky Sports.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, - who have previously expressed their support for Bilic - are reportedly "very worried" following the side's 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy impressed for Brighton as Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo were both on target against a West Ham side who are currently 17th in the Premier League.

Bilic's three-year contract is supposed to finish at the end of the season, but Sky Sports understands that the club owners will convene to decide whether to sack the Croatian, or give him two more games to turn things around.

This is the Hammers' worst start to a season since 2010, having earned just eight points from nine games so far.

Speaking after the heavy defeat to Brighton, Bilic admitted his fears about his future at the club to Sky Sports.

"The board will do what they are going to do. I'm not worried (about getting sacked). I'm doing my best."

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Chris Hughton was full of praise for Duffy after the win over West Ham.

"Shane is aggressive in the air, that’s a little bit of a dying art," he said.