A point away to Drogheda United next Friday night will be enough to keep Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division following a 3-0 win over Derry City at the Showgrounds.

First-half goals from Rhys McCabe and Vinny Faherty saw the Bit O'Red lead at the break in inclement conditions in the north west.

Derry enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the second half but a Ger Doherty mistake led to Craig Roddan's first goal for the club and Rovers' third on the stroke of full-time.

The result also confirms Finn Harps relegation to the First Division.

Desperate for the points to take them back above Galway United, the conditions played a major part in Rovers' opener.

The strong breeze catching McCabe's corner as the ball drifted past Doherty, much to the Derry skipper's frustration.

Doherty took no chances with McCabe's next corner, punching the ball away from his near post as the ball again swayed unpredictably in the Sligo night sky.

Fighting for third place and the financial benefits of such a finish, the visitors struggled to tame the conditions and found themselves two down five minutes from the break.

Doherty spilled Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's initial cross-come-shot into the path of Faherty who was left with a simple tap-in for his third goal of the season.

It was the hosts' turn to play against the effects of the weather in the second half.

Thirteen minutes in, goalkeeper Shaun Patton was forced to adjust his position at the last moment to deflect away Aaron McEneff's corner as it almost breezed over the former Derry man's reach.

Patton was alert to get behind Rory Patterson's toe poke before the Sligo netminder denied the same man ten minutes later as Kenny Shiels' side showed signs of recovery.

But the Candystripes never made their possession stats count and Roddan put the result beyond doubt in the 90th minute.

The Liverpudlian cutting out Doherty's attempted pass before tapping into an empty net for his maiden League of Ireland goal.

Gary Moorhouse turns to celebrate Sligos 3rd goal & Roddan's 1st So it all ends here at the Show grounds. @sligorovers 3-0 @derrycityfc pic.twitter.com/MYs0Nu98Vx — Kevin Moore (@snapperkev) October 21, 2017

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Seamus Sharkey, Mick Leahy, Regan Donelon; John Russell, Craig Roddan, Rhys McCabe; Jamie McDonagh (Gary Boylan 70), Vinny Faherty (Jack Keaney 82), Greg Moorhouse (Beny Igiehon 90+1).

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott, Darren Cole, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis; Ronan Curtis, Barry McNamee, Aaron McEneff (Jozef Dolny 85), Harry Monaghan (Nicky Low 46), Ben Doherty (Jamie McIntyre 46); Rory Patterson.

Referee: Neil Doyle