Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City's goalscoring record as the Premier League leaders saw off hard-working Burnley 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina striker netted his 177th City goal from a controversially-awarded first-half penalty to set City on their way to a club record-equalling 11th successive win in all competitions.

Burnley - who included Irish trio Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward and Robbie Brady in their starting lineup - proved tough opponents amid torrential rain for Pep Guardiola's free-flowing side but late goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane secured another three points.

Aguero's goal took him level with Eric Brook, who scored 177 for City between 1927 and 1939, but he will have to wait to claim the record outright after being substituted in the 76th minute.

It was his first appearance since breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago.



Stoke have been sucked into the relegation zone after two goals within 133 seconds earned Bournemouth a first top-flight victory on their travels this season.

Eddie Howe's side had lost each of their four away fixtures, but Andrew Surman's opener at the bet365 Stadium was swiftly followed by a Junior Stanislas penalty, awarded after Ryan Shawcross tripped Benik Afobe.

The Potters pulled one back in the second period through Mame Diouf but a 2-1 loss saw them drop into the bottom three following a run of one win from eight in all competitions.

Leicester climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as the post-Craig Shakespeare era began with a 2-1 win at Swansea.

Michael Appleton was in caretaker command after Shakespeare's midweek sacking and Leicester fully merited the three points handed to them by Federico Fernandez's first-half own goal and Shinji Okazaki's fifth of the season just after the interval.

Alfie Mawson reduced the deficit from a 56th-minute corner but Swansea were poor for most of the contest and were indebted to their goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for keeping them in the contest.

Shakespeare had paid the price for a winless run of six games and just one league victory all season.

But just as they had done following the departure of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February, Leicester responded with a display out of keeping with recent performances.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to head Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace with his first goal in English football.

The Spaniard's bullet header from Matt Ritchie's 85th-minute corner handed the Magpies a win they barely deserved on an afternoon where they were poor for long periods before producing a late flurry.

Palace, who enjoyed the better of much of the game, ultimately paid for not making the most of their chances, the best of which fit-again winger Wilfried Zaha headed wide before the break.

Both sets of fans in a crowd of 52,251 arrived at St James' Park with hope renewed, the locals amid talk of a takeover which they hope will bring fresh investment and the visitors having seen their side finally end their wait for a first league win of the campaign.

What they saw on a grey Tyneside afternoon, however, was far more prosaic as Newcastle laboured in the quest for creativity and the Eagles were unable to rediscover the incision which served them so well against the men from Stamford Bridge.