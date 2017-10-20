Eoin McCormack’s late penalty dragged Galway out of the bottom three, but their fate is out of their hands, as Limerick secured safety in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Galway came to the Markets Field knowing they needed a result, and Shane Keegan opted to name the same side that drew against St Pat’s last week in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Limerick reverted to the side they fielded against the Saints two weeks ago, also.

Barry Cotter dropped to the bench for Dean Clarke, while Shane Duggan returned to the XI in place of Joe Crowe.

Confirmation that it has finished Limerick 2-2 Galway United! The relegation battle goes on! #PATSvCORK #LOI pic.twitter.com/RjO9ScCYSA — eirSport (@eirSport) October 20, 2017

There would be drama prior to kick-off, however.

As both sides conducted their warm-ups, referee Anthony Buttimer bizarrely contacted both sets of club officials.

He told them there was a clash in their kits – specifically their sleeves – and Limerick would have change into their luminous green kit.

After a lengthy delay for near-2,000 spectators, the game eventually started at 8.10pm.

Galway started like a side struggling, but would eventually come into the game.

After a few excellent passages of play – with Rory Hale in the middle of them – they would be dealt a cruel blow.

Limerick’s first real attack in 20 minutes culminated in a Stephen Kenny cross picking out Ogbene.

However, he was hauled down from behind by Colm Horgan.

Rodrigo Tosi stepped up to the spot and converted to bring him to 14 league goals in the league.

Eight minutes later, Limerick doubled their lead as Stephen Kenny squared a terrific ball across the face of goal for Ogbene to tap home.

News of the St Pat’s turnaround reached the Markets Field at half-time and was met with a nervous reception.

However, Galway would be gifted a way back into the game just two minutes into the second half.

Bastien Hery inexplicably headed back towards his own goal – only to find Ronan Murray lurking.

The clinical forward made no mistake in tucking the ball under Freddy Hall to notch his 16th of the season in all competitions.

Murray would later have a chance to bring Galway level, but his spot-kick was saved by Freddy Hall.

Freddy Hall with a crucial penalty save for @LimerickFCie pic.twitter.com/cmkMSJ7Djj — CW Photos (@CWP_Limerick) October 20, 2017

However, there would be one more twist.

The referee awarded Galway another spot-kick. Eoin McCormack made no mistake with this one.

Galway welcome Dundalk on the final day as they attempt last-day heroics.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke (Freddy Hall, 41); Dean Clarke, Tony Whitehead, Dave O’Connor, Shane Tracy; Bastien Hery; Stephen Kenny (Barry Cotter, 76), Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Joe Crowe, 46), Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi.

Galway: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Niall Maher (Gary Shanahan, 90), Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Rory Hale, David Cawley; Kevin Devaney (Padraic Cunningham, 90), Gavan Holohan, Ronan Murray (Conor Melody, 90); Eoin McCormack.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)