Ismahil Akinade’s stunning strike was enough to give Bohemians all three points against Dundalk in the torrential rain at Oriel Park.

The 23-year-old did the damage just two minutes before the break, his vicious drive leaving Gary Rogers with no chance to condemn Dundalk to their first league defeat in almost three months.

With just two weeks to go until the FAI Cup final, Niclas Vemmelund and Thomas Stewart made a welcome start for the hosts but Stephen Kenny's injury problems were summed up by the fact that he named two goalkeepers, Gabriel Sava and Ben Kelly, on the bench.

Bohs had problems of their own for the trip north, Keith Long missing six first-team regulars through a combination of injury and suspension.

Bohs created the first opening after just two minutes when Paddy Kavanagh’s pass in behind the Dundalk back four picked out Dinny Corcoran but the striker’s effort was pushed around the post for a corner by Gary Rogers.

The heavy rain and driving gale showed no signs of letting up and the elements almost worked to Dundalk’s advantage in the eighth minute when Jame McGrath's 30-yard shot caught the wind and sailed away from Shane Supple only to crash off his left-hand post.

Dundalk thought they had pulled ahead eight minutes later when David McMillan pounced to turn the ball home after Supple let a Robbie Benson shot spill from his grasp.

A raised flag spared the goalkeeper’s blushes.

It looked like the sides would go in all square at the break but Bohs hit the front in style when Akinade let fly from 25 yards to send the travelling support crazy.

McMillan tested Supple in the opening stages of the second half before Sean Gannon, deployed on the right-wing, had a good penalty appeal waved away in the 57th minute when his hooked effort looked to have hit the hands of a Bohs defender.

The visitors should have doubled their lead on the hour mark after a quick break on the left ended with Akinade squaring the ball across goal for Corcoran but Rogers stood tall to keep his side in it.

Kenny’s side continued to enjoy good spells of possession but they just couldn’t find a way through and they had another big penalty shout waved away by referee Derek Tomney in stoppage time when Chris Shields went down in the box.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Niclas Vemmelund, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Shane Grimes (Carlton Ubaezuono 81); Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Sean Gannon, Jamie McGrath, Tommy Stewart (Jake O'Connor 86); David McMillan.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Dylan Hayes, Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey, Derek Pender; Philly Gannon (Jamie Hamilton 89), Ian Morris (Dan Byrne 76), Oscar Brennan; Ishmahil Akinade, Dinny Corcoran, Patrick Kavanagh.