A sublime winning goal from Aaron Greene beat Shamrock Rovers who finished with 10 men in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at the Carlisle Grounds.

Former Hoop Greene collected Keith Buckley’s pass on the right on 74 minutes, cut inside a defender before thumping home a left-footed shot to the net from 20 yards.

Much the better side up until that point, Rovers then had left-back Trevor Clarke shown a second yellow card four minutes later for a late tackle on Mark Salmon for what was their tenth red card of the season.

Bray had the gale force wind and rain at their backs in the first half, but it was Rovers who passed the ball better carving the first opening of the game on 11 minutes.

Following a flowing move, skipper Ronan Finn worked space to strike a shot that brought the game’s first corner off Wanderers’ midfielder John Sullivan.

Three minutes later, it was Rovers who had some defending to do as Darragh Noone challenged for Greene’s cross from the left as the ball was cleared for a corner.

But Rovers remained the more composed side, creating a promising chance on 20 minutes. David McAllister put Clarke away on the left with Gary Shaw just unable to meet the inviting cross.

Shaw did connect with a low delivery from Simon Madden eight minutes later, though couldn’t direct it on goal. The big Rovers striker was injured in the incident and was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the pitch for several minutes.

Back in the other box, Rovers’ keeper Kevin Horgan shipped a kick to the head from Greene as he came to save a low cross from Gary McCabe after a mistake by Aaron Bolger had gifted Bray the ball in midfield.

Showing no ill-effects, the vigilant Horgan was promptly out of his area right on 45 minutes to clear as Greene bore in on goal onto a ball over the top.

With the conditions having eased for the second half, Rovers continued to play the better football.

Cameron King cleverly dink McAllister’s pass over a defender before shooting wide nine minutes after the interval.

A minute later, James Doona’s deep cross from the left bounced over off Peter Cherrie’s crossbar.

But Greene turned the game Bray’s way with his stunning goal before Rovers woes were compounded with Clarke’s sending off.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Keith Buckley, Conor Kenna, Derek Foran, Karl Moore; John Sullivan, Mark Salmon; Darragh Noone (Jake Ellis 70), Gary McCabe (Ger Pender, 90), Jason Marks; Aaron Greene.

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Simon Madden, Roberto Lopes, Luke Byrne, Trevor Clarke; Aaron Bolger, Ronan Finn; Cameron King, David McAllister (Dean Dillon 69), James Doona (Darre Clarke 76); Gary Shaw (Sean Boyd 32).