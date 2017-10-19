Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Nell can breathe a massive sigh of relief as Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has revealed Shane Duffy is on track for a swift return to action.

The towering centre-half hobbled out of the Seagulls 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday clutching his groin.

Duffy said after the game that he didn't think the problem was too serious, and so it has proved, with the Derryman in contention to play in his club's Premier League game at West Ham tomorrow night (8pm).

"At the moment we think he'll be okay," Hughton told The Argus. "He hasn't trained. We're hoping he'll train (Thursday) morning."

Duffy was outstanding at the heart of the Irish defence in the memorable 1-0 win in Wales.

That victory sent O'Neill's men into the World Cup play-off draw, with Denmark now the final obstacle on the road to Russia.

Preston striker Sean Maguire was another injury concern over the weekend after he was forced out of action having scored one and made another in the Lilywhites' clash at Fulham.

Manager Alex Neill said he may not make this weekend's Championship meeting with Wolves, but his hamstring problem is not thought to be severe so he should be okay to figure in the mid-November play-offs.