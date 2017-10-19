Miss any of this week's Champions League action? We've got you covered.

Manchester United ground out a 1-0 win at Benfica after Marcus Rashford scored a bizarre goal which embarrassed the home team's 18-year-old goalkeeper Mile Svilar. Belgian Svilar became the youngest keeper to make his Champions League debut and after enjoying a sound opening hour, he gifted United victory with a calamitous error which highlighted his lack of experience.

Celtic discovered Bayern Munich are still very much a European force as the Hoops suffered a 3-0 drubbing at the Allianz Arena. The German giants had replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Jupp Heynckes following their 3-0 Group B defeat by Paris St Germain last month but any thoughts of demise were swept away as skipper Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 17th minute before right-back Joshua Kimmich nodded in a second before half-time and Mats Hummels sealed it on 51 minutes.

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma. Chelsea had surrendered a two-goal lead to trail 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining after former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko's quick-fire double. But Hazard headed in to prevent Antonio Conte's side slipping to a third

The marvellous Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in European competition as Barcelona moved close to the knockout stages with a 3-1 dismissal of thumping Olympiakos, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. Gerard Pique was sent off two minutes before halftime for two bookings, one for tugging an opponent's shirt and the other for slapping the ball into the net, but Barca were barely threatened after the break.

Juventus hit back to snatch a late 2-1 win at home to Sporting CP after gifting the Portuguese side an early lead with a bizarre own goal by Alex Sandro. Juve were in trouble when goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saved at the foot of Gelson Martins but the ball hit Sandro and went straight into the net. Miralem Pjanic levelled with a superb free kick in the 29th minute and, just as Sporting seemed set to frustrate the hosts, Mario Mandzukic scored the winner with a superb diving header in the 84th minute.

PSG's devastating attacking trio all got on the scoresheet as the French side earned a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Anderlecht. Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar all netted, while Angel di Maria added a fourth with a late strike, in a win that maintains the Ligue 1 sides 100% record in the group stage with three wins from three.

Liverpool finally found their form in front of goal in a record-breaking 7-0 European away victory against hapless Maribor. The Reds' front three of Mohamed Salah (two), Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho got the goals as they put their opponents to the sword in the first half with Firmino adding a fifth shortly after the break and deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring his first for the club late on followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected added-time effort.

Harry Kane was the headline act but Hugo Lloris stole the show as the Frenchman's stunning save helped earn Tottenham a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. Spurs took a surprise lead at the Santiago Bernabeu through Raphael Varane's own goal, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to level from the penalty spot after Serge Aurier had fouled Toni Kroos.

Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw Manchester City maintain their winning start in the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Napoli.City struck twice in the opening 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to set themselves up for a result that lifted them six points clear of the Serie A leaders, and their supposed chief rivals, in Group F.