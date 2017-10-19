Republic of Ireland Sean Maguire is in a race to be fit for Preston North End’s clash with Wolves this weekend in the Championship.

Fifth-place Preston travel to take on the table toppers at Molineuxand are sweating on the fitness of Maguire who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Maguire, who earlier this week picked up a league winner’s medal along with Kevin O’Connor courtesy of Cork City’s Airtricity League triumph, picked up the knock less than half an hour into last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The forward still got on the scoresheet and created an assist in that short time and manager Alex Neill is hopeful he can recover in time for Saturday’s game.

"Sean is going to be a doubt, anything to do with a hamstring is going to be a concern," he told the Lancashire Evening Press.

"I’m convinced that if Sean had stayed on the pitch we would have won the game."

"I thought it was a major blow for us at Fulham when he was injured.

Maguire has impressed in his 12 outings to date since arriving from Cork City and made his international bow in the 2-0 win over Moldova at the Aviva Stadium earlier this week.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will be keeping a close eye on Maguire’s fitness with the upcoming World Cup play-off against Denmark a little over three weeks away.