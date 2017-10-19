Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers saw enough to encourage him for the visit of Bayern Munich later in the month despite the 3-0 defeat in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

In an open Champions League Group B encounter in Germany, home skipper Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 17th minute from close range before right-back Joshua Kimmich headed in a second in the 29th minute.

Defender Mats Hummels added a third six minutes after the break to leave the Hoops with three points from a possible nine.

However, looking ahead to the return game against the German giants on October 31, Rodgers said: "Myself and my staff and the players had a plan going into the game and there were lots of positives for us in the game and something to look forward to for the second game against them at Celtic Park.

"It is about constructing a mindset and a way of working. It is not going to happen overnight.

"There are lots of elements. We come away to some of these big arenas and we can show our qualities and level of football and that won't change, and we will look to do that as opposed to sitting in and suffering in the game.

"I thought some of our play was very good, particularly in the second half.

"When we attacked and went forward we looked a real threat at times."

Encouragement aside, Rodgers felt his side could have done better in Munich.

"I am disappointed with the nature of the goals we conceded," he said. "They were poor goals from our perspective but there was still a lot for us in the game.

"There is no denying we were playing against a top-class side but we feel we could have done better with the goals we conceded.

"You need to respect who you are playing against and of course we want to be competitive at this level but you also have to measure the level and quality you are playing against.

"My players gave everything, they did amazing to qualify for this competition and it is a huge ask for us.

"Progress for us is to be in Europe after Christmas and that is still our focus but of course we want to give our best in every game we play."