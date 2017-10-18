Derry City manager Kenny Shiels wants critics to show more appreciation to Cork City’s achievements and also paid a glowing tribute to his own players for coming through "very trying situations" as they qualified for Europe.

Shiels said he was "humbled" to be present as the two City’s played out a 0-0 draw that saw Cork win the title and Derry secure Europa League football in 2018.

He also visited the Cork dressing-room and told the players that they had done their club and supporters proud in being the best team in the league.

The Derry boss stated: "It’s like a rollercoaster. I’m really pleased for Cork because they are worthy champions. People have been a little bit critical but you have to look at the whole season. They have won it with two games to go.

"They have taken a dip and usually a team that wins the championship will have a dip in the season. The abnormal situation and irony of it all was their dip was towards the end of the season.

"People shouldn’t look at them just now. People were out to get them. They fully and thoroughly deserve to win the title. If you look at it the whole piece, they are the team who have got the most points and all we can do is applaud them. They are true champions."

An emotional Kenny Shiels gives some special words to @corkcityfc and his own @derrycityfc players for coming through the hardest of years. pic.twitter.com/d1gvgoE2Fa — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 18, 2017

Shiels also spoke warmly of his former players Conor McCormack and Stephen Dooley as they won their first league medals, but saved the really special reference for his current group.

The sudden death of Derry captain Ryan McBride left a club in mourning and a young group of players struggling to cope, making their top four finish all the more noteworthy.

The 61-year added: "It’s been difficult. In our season, around every corner there seemed to be a fresh challenge.

"Some of them are at times difficult," he said emotionally

"I think it’s important that we learn. There is teaching and learning going on all the time and that’s what I feel is a pathway for future betterment of our club. As long as I’m here I’ll continue to do that.

"It’s been a tumultuous few days for us but people have been killed in the storms and my heart goes out to them.

"Your health is the most important thing. My young lads have given themselves a really good account of themselves in very trying situations throughout the season. They have been tremendous. It has been a hard blast this year, it really has."