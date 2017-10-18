Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy returned to action for Everton last night in a 45-minute appearance for the U23 side.

McCarthy, who has not played for the Toffees since picking up a knee injury in the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Spurs last March, played the opening half in the Premier League International Cup match against VfL Wolfsburg.

David Unsworth’s team lost 3-1 at Southport, and McCarthy was handed a starting berth in midfield before being replaced.

The Merseysiders host Lyon in the Europa League tomorrow night while Arsenal make the visit to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

👍 | @JMcCarthy_16 steps up his return from injury with a start for #EFCU23 tonight. Good luck, lads! https://t.co/nHEcbYIHhC — Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2017

The 41-cap international missed the international double-header against Moldova and Wales earlier this month and Everton manager Ronald Koeman said it was the right call by Martin O’Neill, adding that it was the "first time" that Ireland had erred on the side of caution in relation to the midfielder.

Koeman has previously been critical of Ireland's handling of McCarthy, who has returned from previous international breaks having aggravated hamstring and groin injuries.

The 26-year-old fell down the pecking order last season at Goodison Park after the signings of Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye, and featured just 13 times in an injury-interrupted season.

Signed for £13m four years ago from Wigan Athletic, Newcastle United were among the clubs believed to be interested in McCarthy’s services before the close of the summer transfer window.