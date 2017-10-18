Who knew Alf Stewart from #HomeandAway was such a huge fan of @CorkCityFC !!! Flamin Mongrels! #CCFC84 #ccfc Congrats again from Dyjaho ?? pic.twitter.com/2ngOURCRm3

It was a long time coming, but Cork City finally got over the line last night to claim the Airtricity League Premier Division crown.

It ended a 12-year wait for the title and sparked wild celebrations as a 0-0 draw against Derry City at Turner's Cross meant John Caulfield's men could not be caught by Dundalk.

The tributes and champagne flowed, with the Leesiders revelling in their hard-earned glory.

And those toasts extended to the other side of the globe as Ray Meagher - best know for playing Alf Stewart in Home And Away - got in on the act.

"Don't worry about the last 10 or 12 years, anyone can have a quiet decade," he said. "But now, you're the champions. Good on ya!"

Fans spilled on to the pitch at the final whistle to get the party started straight away.

Cork's third league title was built on a phenomenal first half of the season that saw them build up a lead at the top of the table that proved insurmountable, despite patchy form in the last two months.

They'll look to complete the double when they take on Dundalk in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 5 November. Cork beat the Lilywhites 12 months ago in the decider thanks to Sean Maguire's strike in the final minute of extra-time.