Republic of Ireland will play Denmark in the World Cup play-offs with Martin O'Neill's side set to play away from home first.

It is arguably the best possible draw for Ireland in the circumstances, with the second leg to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

The away leg will take place on Saturday 11 November with the home leg at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday. Both will kick-off at 7:45pm Irish time and live on RTÉ.

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland with the first leg set to take place at Windsor Park.

Ireland ended their Group D qualification campaign on 19 points as Serbia topped the group.

A James McClean goal was enough for O'Neill's side to win in Wales last week and secure the play-off berth at the expense of their hosts.

Denmark missed out on the 2014 World Cup but finished second in Group E behind winners Poland as they look to book their fifth appearance at the finals.

Croatia play Greece with Italy and Sweden drawn together in the most eye-catching of the play-off fixtures.

O'Neill said: "Naturally we're pleased to be in the draw and being one of the unseeded teams it was going to be a difficult tie for us.

"I know Denmark and I know the manager Åge Hareide. He and I used to play together. It'll be an interesting confrontation.

"I think if you asked most coaches they would probably prefer to play the second game at home.

"That said, with the rules with the away goals and possibly of extra-time, it gives the away team not only in 90 minutes but in 120 minutes. One negates the other.

"Momentum is very important. It was a great win for us. We won our last two games to get in this position.

"From my own viewpoint as a a national coach, I'm just concerned with our players not picking up injuries at club well. We've got a bit of momentum and we want to keep it going."