The Republic of Ireland will learn who stands in their way of a place at next year's World Cup finals when the play-off draw is made at 1pm Irish time in Zurich (Live on RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News Nowc channel).

Martin O'Neill's side have risen to 26th place in the latest world rankings after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Serbia but, along with Northern Ireland, Greece and Sweden, will be unseeded -for next month's two-legged ties.

Ireland will face one of Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland, all countries ranked higher than Ireland by FIFA and all of whom, aside from Denmark, appeared at the last World Cup in Brazil.

So what do our potential opponents think of the prospect of facing Ireland?

CROATIA

(FIFA Ranking 18, Group I runners-up behind Iceland in qualifying)

Aleksandar Holiga - Chief editor telesport.hr

Which country would Croatia like to play and which would you want to avoid?

Northern Ireland appears to be a popular choice, while Sweden is considered strongest of the four possible opponents. I think Croatia would be happy to draw Republic of Ireland.

What do Croatians think of the Irish team? Which Irish player would pose the greatest threat?

The average Croatian football fan wouldn’t know much about the team - they’d recognise some of the names from the Premier League and would probably expect them to play long ball and primarily on the counter. Croatians tend to be a bit smug about football and would just expect their team to win without bothering to get to know the opponent - which they see as much weaker and without any true stars - too much. Hopefully the manager and the team are a bit more respectful and knowledgeable!

Has Croatia's campaign been a success or a failure so far?

A failure, because Croatia have far better players than any other team in the group and should have been able to secure direct qualification. But it was only a consequence of the generally rotten state in the federation, a lack of fan support, a very poor choice of manager (Ante Cacic, who then got sacked two days before the final game) and other things which would take far too long to explain.

DENMARK

(19, Group E runners-up behind Poland)



/

Kasper Lorentzen - former Denmark international and commentator/pundit with TV2 SPORT

Which country would Denmark like to play and which would you want to avoid?

Denmark would be happiest to draw either Ireland or Northern Ireland because they would be confident of dominating possession. Northern Ireland are perhaps in better shape than the Republic of Ireland but at the same time poorer individually. The worst draw would be Sweden, because they have a similar style of play to Denmark and there is an intense rivalry between the countries.

What do Danes think of the Irish team?

They are a physically strong team that play with a lot of energy and are strong in the duels. Qualities like that should be respected a lot.

Which Irish player would pose the greatest threat?

Almost no Dane would know the team well enough to say which player is the greatest threat. But the unity and the energy of the Irish team which has brought them to playoff is remarkable and has garnered them a lot of respect as a unit.

Has Denmark's campaign been a success or a failure so far?

It will be a disappointment if Denmark miss the World Cup, because they are seeded going into the play-off. But six months ago, the Danish team looked so far away from qualifying that from my point of view they have more to win than lose. They came from behind and got into the playoff, so it will not be the end of the world if they fail.

ITALY

(15, Group G runners-up behind Spain)





David Schiavone - Editor in chief MARCA in English and Forza Italian Football

Which country would Italy like to play and which would you want to avoid?

I think Italy would be happiest to draw Greece as they would be perceived as being the weakest team from those which are unseeded. The impression is that the style of football the Greeks would play is something which Italy would welcome and their tactical nous would be enough to overcome them. They would probably be least happy with either of the Irish sides, as that high intensity/physical style of play is something which Italy tend to have problems with. That said, Italy tend to always play to the level of their opposition, which is an issue in itself. So if it were Germany, or Greece in the playoffs, Italy would fancy their chances against anyone, and believe they can raise their game if needed.

What do Italians think of the Irish team?

The Republic of Ireland has always had the same perception in that they are hard working and give everything on the field. While not being the best tactically, they never give you an easy game. Of course, Italy will remember the Euro 2016 match which they lost to Ireland, and if we go even further back the World Cup 1994 defeat, thus the Italians know they can't be taken lightly at all.

Which Irish player would pose the greatest threat?

I can't imagine many Italians could name a player in the current Ireland team. So predicting a danger would in itself be a hard task, but I think Wes Hoolahan and Robbie Brady would be considered the biggest threats to the Italian defence as they look to be the most technically gifted from the current squad that I can see.

Has Italy's campaign been a success or a failure so far?

The first half of the campaign went okay, Italy were doing well and held Spain at home, whilst also putting in a good performance. However, since August performances have dipped - after they were trounced by Spain in the Bernabeu - and have struggled against Israel, Albania and Macedonia. So while some would see Italy playing in the play-offs as a failure, when you are paired with Spain in a qualifying group, then finishing second becomes a reality, which it ended up being. So, in my opinion second is by no means a failure given the circumstances. What would be a failure is Italy not making it to the World Cup.

SWITZERLAND

(11th, Group B runners-up behind Portugal)





Andreas Böni - Head of football with Swiss newspaper Blick

Which country would Switzerland like to play and which would you want to avoid?

In my opinion, Northern Ireland, because they have no stars. The hardest opponent would be Sweden.

What do the Swiss think of the Irish team?

We played against Ireland one year ago - and we didn't have a chance. So we know you are dangerous.

Which Irish player would pose the greatest threat?

Robbie Brady from Burnley is a good player. But you know, the danger of your team is the will to win, the whole team, not an individual player.

Has Switzerland's campaign been a success or a failure so far??

The qualifying was incredibly good: 10 games and 27 points and a 2-0-win against Portugal. So being in the play-offs is a little bit a failure but if you are in a group with the European champion it is an achievement as well.