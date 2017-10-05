Here's how you can follow the Republic of Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier with Moldova in the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player, worldwide radio commentary on RTÉ 2fm and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, there are no shortage of ways to access the game.

RTÉ.ie has previews, features, live TV and radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog to keep you right up to date with events at Landsdowne Road.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland-only) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (Republic of Ireland-only)

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

Twitter: @RTESoccer

Facebook: RTESoccer



Darragh Maloney will be joined by Damien Duff, Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier from 7pm. We'll have all the build-up and extended interview with new cap Scott Hogan, speaking with our soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue.

They'll hand over to match commentators George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan.

You'll also be able to watch highlights from all the European qualifiers with Kenny Cunningham and Packie Bonner joining presenter Peter Collins for an hour from 10:30pm, as well as a further look's at Ireland's performance.

Game On on 2fm starts at 7pm - the stream will also be available worldwide on RTÉ.ie. Hugh Cahill will be joined live at the Aviva Stadium by commentators Adrian Eames and former Ireland boss Brian Kerr.

All that is left to do now is say come on you Boys in Green.....