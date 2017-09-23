Ireland's Conor Hourihane netted his 50th career league goal this weekend, as Aston Villa scored a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest whose goal came from the boot of Daryl Murphy.

Villa made a belated move up the Championship table with a nervous victory over their their neighbours.

It was far from a conclusive victory despite taking a first-half lead through Albert Adomah. Daryl Murphy scored a deserved second-half equaliser, only for Hourihane to clinch all three points with a 60th-minute winner from a free-kick.

Cyrus Christie rescued Middlesbrough with a late equaliser this weekend, while a David McGoldrick goal was not enough to help Ipswich threaten league leaders Leeds United.

Christie earned himself redemption with a goal in the 88th minute, which gave Middlesbrough a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

With the ball bouncing around the Fulham penalty area, Christie kept his nerve to volley under the body of home keeper David Button to earn Boro a point.

Just two minutes earlier, Christie had allowed Ryan Sessegnon to send over a deep cross on to the head of Aboubakar Kamara. The Fulham substitute nodded the ball in off the post in what appeared to spare him his own embarrassment after skewing his shot wide 10 minutes earlier.

Fulham were guilty of overplaying after 65 minutes, allowing Jonny Howson to set in motion an attack which ended with Patrick Bamford striking a left-foot shot just wide of the post. Marvin Johnson was similarly just off target three minutes with a low drive from just inside the area.

Neither opportunity was as clear-cut as the chance that then to Kamara 15 minutes from time and which preceded the breathless finish to the game.

Middlesbrough players celebrate their late equaliser against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Pablo Hernandez scored directly from a corner as Leeds survived a major scare to beat Ipswich 3-2 and maintain their position at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Spaniard profited from a horrendous goalkeeping error from Bartosz Bialkowski, who pushed his drilled set-piece into his own net, to give the Whites breathing space after Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kalvin Phillips had netted either side of David McGoldrick's equaliser.

Joe Garner pulled a goal back for resilient Ipswich soon after Bialkowski's gaffe but Leeds held on at a sold-out Elland Road to ensure they bounced back from last Saturday's league defeat at Millwall.

Similar to the performance against Birmingham in their last home outing, Leeds were forced to dig deep to stay unbeaten in front of their fans.

Lasogga looked in the mood from the off and, after hitting a 25-yard free-kick against the wall, he soon fired Leeds ahead in the 13th minute.

Conor Shaughnessy, who signed a four-year deal at the club earlier this week, put it on a plate for the German striker, catching out the Ipswich defence with a sensational through ball, and Lasogga sent a low shot into the bottom corner.

But the hosts became too wasteful in possession following the opener and Ipswich made them pay in the 29th minute when McGoldrick equalised.

David McGoldrick in action for Ipswich in April of this year.

The striker, unmarked in the six-yard box, headed in Grant Ward's free-kick after fit-again defender Liam Cooper was penalised for a push on Garner.

Yet Leeds were back in front within two minutes through Phillips, who latched onto a Samuel Saiz lay-off and rounded Bialkowski before slotting home.

Ipswich caused Leeds problems from set-pieces as the half wore on and Vernon Anita had to be alert to clear Garner's header off the line in the 45th minute.

Leeds were again sloppy at the start of the second half and only a fine save from Felix Wiedwald denied McGoldrick, Ipswich's most dangerous player, from equalising for a second time.

Leeds went 3-1 ahead in bizarre fashion in the 67th minute as Hernandez's drilled corner was somehow diverted over the line by an unchallenged Bialkowski.

But back came Ipswich and Dominic Iorfa's cross was pushed into the box by Wiedwald and into the path of Garner, who tapped in.