Atletico Madrid's new Metropolitano Stadium has been chosen to host the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

The 68,000-capacity venue, officially opened last week, was selected for European football's showpiece final on June 1 2019 at Wednesday's UEFA executive committee meeting in Nyon.

Atletico left the Vicente Calderon last season to move into their impressive new home, built on the site of the former Olympic Stadium in the Spanish capital.

The Metropolitano Stadium hosted its first game on Saturday when Atletico beat LaLiga rivals Malaga 1-0.

Madrid will become only the second city to have held five or more European Cup finals after London, while only Amsterdam, Paris and Munich have hosted the event in separate stadiums.

Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium has staged European Cup finals in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.

This year's Champions League final was held at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium and next year the Olympic Stadium in Kiev will stage the event.

Belfast's Windsor Park had been in the running to host the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between the winners of the Champions and Europa Leagues but Besiktas' Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul was chosen instead.

Baku will host the 2019 Europa League final.