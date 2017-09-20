Manchester United warned their supporters to expect punishment for "any offensive behaviour" ahead of their Carabao Cup tie with Burton Albion tonight, in the wake of a backlash to a controversial chant about the club's striker Romelu Lukaku.

Ant-racism group Kick It Out confirmed yesterday that they had contacted the Premier League giants after a video surfaced of a group of fans singing a song referencing the Belgian, which has been criticised for reinforcing a racial stereotype.

A spokesman said: "Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Manchester United.

"The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player.

"We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issue and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that it is addressed swiftly. If we receive any reports relating to the discriminatory chant, those will be passed on to the governing body and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment."

United begin their defence of the cup against Championship outfit Burton tonight at Old Trafford, and ahead of the game the Red Devils released a tweet urging fans to be on their best behaviour.

"We remind fans of our commitment to ensuring Old Trafford remains inclusive for all," it said. "Action will be taken against any offensive behaviour."