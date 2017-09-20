Waterford men Jayson Molumby and Dessie Hutchinson were given the keys to the Brighton and Hove Albion engine room last night, with boss Chris Hughton afterwards airing his desire for both rising talents to kick on and make a long-term impact at the Amex Stadium.

Molumby, just 18, and his 20-year-old countyman started in a 1-0 League Cup loss at Bournemouth, Josh King's extra-time goal proving decisive in a tight game.

It was a welcome taste of first-team action for both men, and Molumby is hungry for more.

"You work hard every day in the under-23s and under-18s to be given that opportunity in the first team by the gaffer and the club," he told the club's website.

"For him to show trust in myself and Dessie is brilliant, because it means a lot to us.

"I know Dessie very well, we go way back and he’s from the same county in Ireland as me. I train with him every day and play with him most matchdays for the under-23s, so we’ve got a good understanding.

"I just want to do them proud and do my best."

"It’s been very good, everybody has just been blown away by me and Dessie because we’re from the same place.

"It’s a big deal for any young Irish lad coming over, so I just want to do them proud and do my best."

Hughton took the positives from defeat at the Cherries, not least the accomplished displays of his rookies.

The Seagulls manager revealed there's a strong desire to blood rising talent from the club's academy, with the Irish pair among their brightest hopes.

"It was a tough day, with the quality that Bournemouth have got, but I was really pleased for both of them," the former Republic of Ireland full-back said.

"It’s an important part of the game. When I first came to the club, it was something that was stressed upon me - how they value the academy that we have.

"Hence why the chairman and owner provided us with the facility that we have at the training ground, where it’s not just first-team orientated, it’s about developing and bringing players through."