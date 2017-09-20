A non-league footballer who was suspended for seven-months for a tweet mocking Harry Arter over the death of his baby daughter, has been offered a way back into the game.

Alfie Barker was sacked by his club Hitchin for the tweet and was then suspended from all football activity by the English FA and fined for his comments.

That suspension expired on August 1 and he has now been offered a second chance by non-league team Baldock Town.

Barker, who suffers from mild learning disabilities and autism, apologised in the aftermath of the incident, saying: "It’s the worst thing I’ve ever done in my life, but it is so out of character. I honestly don’t know why I did it."

Now he will be given a chance to rebuild a football career by Baldock, who explained why the have signed Barker

"Within our club, we welcome people from all backgrounds, cultures and embrace their disabilities or any mental health problems that they have," read a statement from the club, who play in South Midlands League Division One.

"We believe that people should be allowed a second chance and have always been willing to listen to people when they have had problems.

"After a lot of discussions within the club and after speaking with Alfie, it is our belief that he could benefit from being at our club.

"Although we do not in any way condone his previous actions, we do know that it has come to light he has mild learning disabilities and autism.

"In this respect, we think that, under the guidance of our club, we can help him become a better person, that he can learn to flourish and put the past behind him."