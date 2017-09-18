Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a first start for his new club in the Carabao Cup at Leicester now the midfielder is up to speed on what is required from him.

The England international has played only 57 minutes in three substitute appearances since his £35million deadline-day move from Arsenal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made six starts this season for the Gunners and England but has been used sparingly by Klopp as he was schooled in how the German wants him to work.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for Alex because since he has been in it has been difficult to train on different things because of game after game after game," said Klopp.

"There is no rush but we are in this three-game-a-week rhythm and during the international break he was with the national team.

"But it is a long-term project so I have no problem. We sat together with him and the analysts and showed him how we want him to play in this position and that position.

"He had a wonderful impact when he came on in the last game (Saturday's 1-1 draw v Burnley) so it was very good for him."

Currently in a run of four matches in 11 days, which includes a Champions League trip to Moscow early next week, and Klopp admits he has no option but to make changes for the match at the King Power Stadium.

He accepts, however, the decision to start Danny Ward - his third different goalkeeper in as many matches - may raise some eyebrows.

The Wales international was influential in Huddersfield's promotion campaign having spent last season on loan but the closest he has got to any action so far this term was watching the 4-0 win over Arsenal from the bench in his only selection in a match-day squad.

"I am not sure if the world is ready for such a crazy decision - the third goalkeeper in one season without an injury," added Klopp, who has had to field regular questions about his preferred number one having switched between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius and back again already.

"We have to make changes, we have to rotate. We are convinced about this squad which is why we give different players opportunities."

