Sitting in a meeting room in the Castleknock Hotel, footballer Katie McCabe is nervous. She hasn’t done many interviews but she knows that’s about to change.

The 21-year-old is the new Republic of Ireland women’s captain, taking over from veteran Emma Byrne and that comes with responsibilities both on and off the pitch.

Even though McCabe only made her debut two years ago, she’s ready to wear the armband; albeit she was surprised to get the call from manager Colin Bell to tell her that she was the chosen one.

On Tuesday she will lead Ireland out for the first time against Northern Ireland at Mourneview Park, Lurgan, 7.30pm, as they embark on their World Cup qualifying campaign

"It is a derby game for us going up north but we are preparing well and working hard with Colin," McCabe told Soccer Republic.

"It would be massive for us to qualify for a major tournament and everyone in the squad is determined to do it.

"We are not looking at games in a month or two we are taking it game by game and that is Northern Ireland first.

"I believe it will lift the profile of women’s football when we do eventually get there and we will."

Women’s football in Ireland came under the spotlight earlier in the year when the squad took a stand for better conditions for the national team.

They held a collective press conference that garnered international media attention.

Among their demands were gym membership for the squad, more home-based training sessions and match fees.

"I want to be playing week in week out so I can have match fitness and play the best I can when I come in for the national team"

After protracted negotiations with the FAI a confidential deal was struck. It was a difficult time for the squad but a worthwhile one as things are better now.

"It was the right time to do it and the right thing to do. We knew as team we were all going in together.

"No one was left behind, it was a solidarity thing for us and we are happy we did it."

McCabe currently plays her football with Glasgow City. She is on a loan from Arsenal and against Jeanfield Swifts just over a week ago she scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win.

Her stint in Scotland has been going well so far but McCabe knows that making it in the world of elite sport will take hard work.

"Moving over to Arsenal a couple of years ago was a massive step up from the Women’s National League in Ireland.

"I knew that it was going to be from speaking to Emma Byrne about it.

"It was also a massive jump for me to go from living with my family of 10 siblings and my parents to living in a house with two or three people at such a young age.

"It was good for me though; it was the right time for me to go and leave Ireland and take the next step in my career.

"It’s always a learning experience it was the first jump I had to take and I needed to take it.

"But if you want it you will take it with open arms. It was difficult at the start I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to but that was always going to be the case.

"You need to be doing the extra bit on the training pitch and the time would come. The loan move has treated me well.

"I want to be playing week in week out so I can have match fitness and play the best I can when I come in for the national team."

McCabe is on loan at Glasgow until the end of November and she has no plan yet for what will happen after that but for now she is focused on enjoying the game she loves.

📸 There is always something quite special about a team photo...#IRLWNT🇮🇪 ready for their @FIFAWWC qualifying campaign! #COYGIG 👌 pic.twitter.com/PK2HI2K3NF — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 16, 2017

Football has always been a huge part of her life. Ever since she was a child it has been a constant presence.

Her first memories of football were playing at home with her brother Gary, who is a successful League of Ireland player, currently plying his trade with Bray Wanderers.

He was always teaching her tricks and getting her to kick around with him at home. Her talent didn’t go unnoticed and her dad encouraged her to join a team.

She went on to play for several including Kilnamanagh, Crumlin United, Templeogue United, Raheny and Shelbourne, achieving huge success everywhere she went, especially in the National League with Raheny.

Having experienced playing in Ireland, England and now Scotland, McCabe feels the standard in the league at home isn’t too far away from the divisions across the water but admitted work needs to be done.

The forward is clearly passionate about football in Ireland and wants to see the game grow, develop and ultimately help bring it to a better place.

McCabe will take the next step her mission to do that when she lines out against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

She’s the new leader of the national team and she plans on making her time count.

Watch the full interview on Soccer Republic, tonight, RTÉ2, 7pm