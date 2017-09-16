Waterford FC have been crowned as Champions of the First Division and promoted to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, without kicking a ball.

Cobh Ramblers were the only side who could still mathematically catch Alan Reynolds team but to keep the title race alive, they would have had to beat Cabinteely at St Colman's Park.

Cabinteely ran out 3-0 winners with a brace from Joe Doyle and a late goal from Dean Casey wrapping up the win for the Dublin side and confirming Waterford as champions.

Waterford did their part on Friday evening when they eased to a 3-0 victory over Wexford Youths and they can start preparing for life in the Premier Division.

The First Division champions will play their final home game of the season against Longford on Friday in what will now be a coronation.