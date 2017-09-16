A last gasp Rhys McCabe strike handed Sligo Rovers a precious three points in the race to avoid the drop as the Bit O'Red beat Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Vinny Faherty had initially given the Bit O'Red the lead before the home side deservedly levelled the game in the 82nd minute courtesy of a slice of genius from Paddy McCourt.

But McCabe's winner in the first minute of added time sealed the points for Ger Lyttle's men who now sit one point above the relegation zone.

Harps started the brighter but it was the away side who opened the scoring, somewhat against the run of play on 16 minutes.

Roaming full-back Gary Boylan was forced on to his left foot before teeing up Faherty with a floating cross. The Galway man glancing the ball past Ciaran Gallagher for his first goal for Rovers.

An injury and suspension ravaged Rovers were a threat from set pieces as Harps struggled to test Shaun Patton in the Sligo goal. Regan Donelon's corner six minutes from the interval caused consternation in front of the Harps goalmouth. The ball eventually falling to Daniel Kearns at the back post who saw his swept effort blocked by a Harps leg.

The Donegal side almost shot themselves in the foot moments before the break. Ethan Boyle a relieved man as he watched his mis-controlled header bounce off the frame of his own goal from another Donelon corner.

Eddie Dsane's thunderous drive flew past the beaten Patton's post ten minutes into the second period. The Rovers deputy goalkeeper held the same player's speculative effort ten minutes later after Dsane cut inside to make the space.

Ollie Horgan's charges continued to press and Patton was again on hand to keep Harps out mid-way through the half. The Letterkenny native at full stretch to push Caolan McAleer's blast at goal from distance.

Harps' pressure eventually told eight minutes from time when McCourt danced around a series of Sligo defenders before expertly slotting the ball past Patton.

But Rovers were to have the final say in this one. Faherty knocking the ball into the path of McCabe who held off his marker before slotting the ball past Gallagher.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Ethan Boyle, Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin (Jonny Bonner 73); Caolan McAleer, Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Tommy McBride (Danny Morrisey 57), Mark Timlin; Eddie Dsane (Ibrahim Keita 85).

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Regan Donelon; Jamie McDonagh (Benny Igiehon 73), Chris Kenny, Rhys McCabe, Daniel Kearns (Omar Haughton 88); Vinny Faherty, Greg Moorhouse (Jack Keaney HT).