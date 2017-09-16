Republic of Ireland's David Meyler rescued a point for Hull with a late equaliser on Saturday, while David McGoldrick scored a decisive goal for Ipswich in their victory over Bolton.

Meyler was introduced shortly after half-time, after James Vaughan edged Sunderland in front in the early stages of the first half. Callum McManaman whipped a corner into the Hull box where an unmarked Vaughan headed it home at the back post.

Meyler combined with fellow substitute Fraizer Campbell eight minutes from time to level the tie, with the Irish midfielder hitting a deflected effort from close range.

Meyler went in search of a winner shortly after, but was denied by Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter.

The result marks the end of a four-game losing streak for Sunderland in the championship, while Hull have now gone three games without a win.

Ipswich condemned Bolton to their sixth Championship loss of the season with a 2-0 triumph at Portman Road on Saturday.

Cole Skuse put the hosts ahead three minutes into the second half and David McGoldrick put the result beyond doubt a minute from the end.

The result leaves Ipswich fifth in the table and Wanderers rooted to the bottom on just two points from eight games.

Full-Time: @BCFC 1-3 #pnefc



PNE take all three points after a terrific second half performance sees a first away win for Alex Neil! pic.twitter.com/ZVlaIssU07 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 16, 2017

Sean Maguire played a central role in Preston's 3-1 victory over Birmingham, as they claimed their first away victory of the season.

Maxime Colin put Birmingham ahead on 35 minutes, but Preston rallied to score three times in 12 second-half minutes.

Daniel Johnson hit the equalisier to send them on their way, before Jordan Hugill was on target to put them in front. Maguire provided the assist for Tom Barkhuizen to add a third goal, and secure the victory for Preston.

It was a second win in a week for the Lilywhites, who had ended Cardiff's unbeaten start to the Championship season on Tuesday, and they have now collected 11 points from their last available 15.

While Preston are flying high in fourth, Birmingham slipped to their sixth successive defeat in all competitions to leave the Blues second from bottom with four points from eight fixtures.

Manager Harry Redknapp parted company with the side in the hours after the game.

Elsewhere, Aiden O'Brien was on target for Millwall, as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on league leaders Leeds.

Liam Kelly also got his name on the scoresheet for Reading, as he scored a second half penalty to clinch a draw against Brentford, who are still searching for a first win of the season.