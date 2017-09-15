Bray Wanderers manager Harry Kenny admitted that he considered leaving the club in the midst of their latest crisis but insists that he wants to see out the season with the Seagulls.

On Wednesday it emerged that the FAI had launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding a friendly match between Bray Wanderers and Waterford on Friday 8 September.

The FAI also notified An Garda Síochána and several Bray players were questioned by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and had their mobile phones examined.

This latest revelation came after the club’s chairman resigned in July amid doubts being raised over the future of the club and their ability to continue in the league for the rest of the season.

Those issues appeared to have been resolved only for the club to release a bizarre press statement, comparing Wicklow County to North Korea.

Kenny’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Limerick on Friday, in front of a crowd of just 481 people, and while the manager admitted that last few days have been troubling, he wants to remain in charge of the club.

"I hope to see it out," he told RTÉ Sport. "There’s five games to go, a month and-a-half and I’d like to see it through.

When asked whether he considered tendering his resignation, Kenny admitted that it had crossed his mind. "I did yeah," he replied. "We’ve been through a tough year, a tough season and I’m very disappointed with what’s happened again after what happened in July, so of course I think about it.

"I love football, I enjoy Bray, I’ve had a good time here and I had a good time last year so I’m not a man for walking away from problems."

However Kenny did admit that the match-fixing investigation has rocked everyone at the club.

"It was very difficult for everyone at the club, not just the players, every that’s involved with the club, it’s a very difficult situation," he said.

"The Gardai are carrying out their investigation, the FAI will do their business on that as well so we just have to wait and see what happens from that."

On the pitch Bray took a first-half lead against Limerick thanks to Darragh Noone’s headed goal only to see a wonder strike from Chiedozie Ogbene and a late penalty save from Brendan Clarke deprive the Seagulls of all three points.

Despite dropping points from a winning position, Kenny was happy to see his side move further away from the relegation zone and admitted that a draw was a fair result.

"[I'm] not pleased with the result but it was a very entertaining game. Both teams were going for the three points, both teams tried to play some good football and probably in the overall scheme of things a draw was a good result.

"Our last three league games we drew with Bohemians, drew with Sligo and beat Drogheda so that’s not too bad, five points out of nine and picking up a point tonight so we’re on a reasonable run.

"We’re ten points ahead of third from bottom, so I think that’s enough to see us through. With the reaction from the lads tonight after what we’ve been through, I’d be hopeful that we’ll kick on and have a decent end of the season."