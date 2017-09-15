Galway United secured a massive three points in their quest for Premier Division survival, after seeing off a disappointing Derry City side at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Centre-back Stephen Folan's was Untied's hero firing home their all important winner, but for Kenny Shiels it's back to the drawing board as his men rarely tested United keeper Conor Winn.

City made three of changes to their side which lost to Dundalk some three weeks ago with Eoin Toal, Harry Monaghan, Ben Doherty all coming into the starting line-up for the trio Darren Cole, Dean Jarvis and Aaron McEneff.

The home side started on the front foot and went close early on but Gavan Holohan saw his long range strike flash just over.

Minutes later a Nicky Low left wing cross caused problems for United keeper Connor Winn, but Rory Patterson's left footed strike was blocked by Niall Maher.

The deadlock was broken on 14 minutes as more poor defending by the visitors ended with Kevin Devaney coolly side footing home from close range.

Patterson went close to levelling things minutes later but his left-footed strike from just inside the box was blocked by Stephen Folan.

Galway should have added a second on 28 minutes as Padraic Cunningham got in behind the City defence, but with his weaker left footed fired just over.

City levelled things on 34 minutes as Aaron Barry's 25 yard drive fell kindly to Patterson, who took a touch before slotting the ball low into Winn's bottom right hand corner.

Early in the second half a quickly taken free-kick by Low released Patterson, but the striker's tame effort was saved by Winn.

Just before the hour mark some confusion in the City defence ended with Murray seeing his close range effort on the slide hit the side netting.

The visitors went close on 67 minutes but Curtis' poor curling shot from the edge of the box was easily gathered by Winn.

United regained the lead on 79 minutes as Colm Horgan's left wing cross fell perfectly inside the six yard box to Stephen Folan and the big centre-back gratefully blasted home from point blank range.

In the closing stages City pumped long balls into the United box, but Folan and Alex Byrne headed everything clear.

Galway United: Winn, Horgan, Ludden, Maher (Byrne 22), Holohan (Melody 88), Cawley, Cunningham (McCormack 73), Devaney, Hale, Murray, Folan.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, Toal, Barry, McDermott; Schubert (McIntyre 85), Low, McNamee, B Doherty (C Farren 85); Curtis, Patterson.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Mullingar).