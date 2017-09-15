Jeff Hendrick is on track for an Anfield return to action after overcoming a thigh injury.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful Hendrick will be fit to play a part in the Clarets' clash on Merseyside after he took a full part in training on Thursday.

The Dubliner missed last week’s 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace, as well as the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier double-header against Georgia and Serbia.

He's in line to return to the squad alongside compatriots Jon Walters, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady and Stephen Ward.

Walters will be aiming to continue his remarkable form against the Reds.

The boyhood Evertonian is something of a Liverpool bogeyman having hit the net seven times against them.

Jurgen Klopp's team have leaked ten goals this season, and come into this one off the back of a frustrating 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla.

Meanwhile Liverpool U19 boss Steven Gerrard was full of praise for his side after their 4-0 UEFA Youth League win against the Spaniards.

Promising Irish defender Conor Masterson was on target in a polished display - taking Ben Woodburn's cross on his chest and slotting home - with Gerrard reserving special praise for his side's rearguard action.

"The pleasing thing for me was the other end," he told the Liverpool Echo. "We shut up shop, we never gave them much. Grabara had to make one or two good saves but that's football."

Masterson has been included in Klopp's Champions League squad and is highly regarded at the Premier League club.