Eamon Dunphy believes Jurgen Klopp has been "irresponsible" and "dumb" in his failure to address Liverpool's defensive shortcomings this season.

It was expected that the German would move to shore up his porous rearguard over the summer but after the fruitless pursuit of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Hull's Andrew Robertson was the only recruit at the back.

Liverpool have conceded 13 goals in their seven games so far this campaign and, following last night's 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla - a game in which they had the better chances and missed a penalty but again paid the price for defensive mistakes - RTÉ pundit Dunphy let rip.

"I liked Klopp when he came," he said. "There was a high press and an excitement. He improved players. But it's irresponsible to neglect the defensive side of the game the way he does.

"The hardest thing in football is to create and score goals. To get forwards like Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho, who can beat people from nothing and create danger. That is the most coveted thing.

"There's something wrong with this guy. He doesn't see it, doesn't know how to put it right"

"The most fundamental and easiest thing is to get your defence (right) and get your team organised when you haven't got the ball.

"They were notorious for giving setpiece goals away. First game of the season, away to Watford, first setpiece is a corner - back of the net.

"Same game, having taken the lead, in injury-time, the last kick of the game is a Watford corner - back of the net.

"There's something wrong with this guy. He doesn't see it, doesn't know how to put it right. I love the creativity of their forward players but this is dumb, beyond forgiveness."

Dunphy is particularly baffled by Alberto Moreno's restoration to starting left-back, having been benched for most of last season.

The Spaniard was a threat in attack against his hometown club and set up Roberto Firmino's equaliser but was less than impressive for both Sevilla goals.

"How Moreno is back in the team..." sighed Dunphy. "He leaves two perfectly good left-backs on the bench and has done it since the start of the season.

"He's got James Milner on the bench, who was a very good stand-in left-back last year and Robertson who they bought in the summer and is Scotland left-back, a very good player. But he wilfully plays Moreno.

"Every Liverpool fan knows about Moreno. Why doesn't Jurgen Klopp know?"



