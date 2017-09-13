Liverpool's defensive frailties were again on show in their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League - an outcome that prompted Didi Hamann to question the direction of the club under the reign of Jurgen Klopp.

Hamann has a Champions League medal to show in this time at Anfield and while he isn't expecting the current side to left the trophy again next May, he is, nevertheless disappointed about the concession of soft goals.

"I have rarely seen a more unbalanced squad in Liverpool's history"

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the German said: "I don't know where this team is going to go. He (Klopp) came to the club 18 months ago at a time when the defence needed reinforcements - a part of the team that obviously needed strengthening. Have I seen progress in the last 18 months? No. Are they any better now than they were 18 months ago? No.

"Liverpool aren't going anywhere", says Didi Hamann pic.twitter.com/0iFsqnxtzy — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 13, 2017

In analysing the current squad, Hamann added: "On the bench tonight, you had Sturridge, Coutinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain - I'm not sure why he was bought. In defence, you have the likes of Moreno and Lovren - I'd have questions marks over these two and Klavan who was a sub tonight.

"I have rarely seen a more unbalanced squad in Liverpool's history. It's very top heavy. In recent game they win 4-0, they lose 5-0 and tonight they give the game away.

"They are always prone to mistakes. I don't think this team is going anywhere."