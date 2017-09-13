Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio will miss his side's Champions League opener against Apoel Nicosia tonight after picking up an infection while shaving his legs.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said the Spaniard had a "pimple... which stopped him pulling up his socks," but local media have now revealed the source of the pernicious pimple.

Asensio's mishap brings to mind other bizarre injuries suffered by footballers such as Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup due dropping a bottle of aftershave and severing his tendon and then-Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson kicking a boot that cut David Beckham above the eye.

Meanwhile, Asensio's team-mate Marcelo has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until June 2022.

The 29-year-old Brazil international full-back signed for Real from Fluminense in 2007 and has helped Los Blancos win three Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles.

A statement on Real's official website said: "Real Madrid CF and Marcelo have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until June 30, 2022."

The contract news was announced for Marcelo shortly after he was given a two-match domestic ban by the Spanish federation (RFEF) for his sending-off in the 1-1 draw with Levante for kicking Jefferson Lerma in an off-the-ball incident.

The left-back was shown a straight red card and will now miss LaLiga fixtures against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

