Irish duo Sean Maguire and Alan Browne were on the mark in the Championship as their Preston North End side knocked Cardiff off the top of the table with a 3-0 win.

A first-half free-kick from Josh Harrop was added to by second-half goals from Sean Maguire and a wonder strike from Alan Browne.

After Harrop opened the scoring from a free-kick, Maguire went close to doubling his side's lead when he flung himself at Josh Earl's cross but could only direct his effort straight at the goalkeeper who gathered at the second attempt.

Maguire would find the net however on 70 minutes when he squeezed the ball between keeper and post for his second league goal of the season.

It was game over with Browne's wonder goal on 78 minutes as the combative midfielder struck the ball sweetly from 50 yards out after Etheridge's poor clearance.

The Deepdale crowd rose in expectation as the Cardiff stopper backtracked but failed to delay the inevitable and tipped the ball into the net.

📸 @Seani_Maguire_ scores his second in as many games to make it 2-0 before @Alan__Browne added a third. #pnefc 3-0 pic.twitter.com/JuozXgegRB — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 12, 2017

Elsewhere in the Championship Daryl Murphy returned to haunt Sunderland as his 86th-minute winner for Nottingham Forest condemned the Black Cats to their second home defeat in the space of four days.

Murphy has played for both Sunderland and Newcastle in the past, and he clearly retains a fondness for the north east given the slick way in which he settled things at the Stadium of Light.

Receiving the ball from Barrie McKay in the area, Murphy turned neatly before drilling a low strike into the corner to secure a 1-0 win for Forest.

The result means Sunderland are still waiting for their first home win of 2017, and are now just a point above the Sky Bet Championship relegation places.

Preston loanee Eoin Doyle also found himself among the goals as he scored the winner for League One side when they overcame Bristol Rovers 3-2.

Ireland Under-21 international Jack Byrne had opened the scoring with a thunderbolt of a goal and Oldham lead 2-0 with ten minutes to go and had looked to be in control before a late collapse saw them concede two.

However with two minutes left on the clock Doyle was on hand to head home from a Kean Bryan cross to give his side all three points.