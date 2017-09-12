Crusaders’ clubhouse has been searched by the PSNI amid an investigation into UVF criminality in North Belfast, with the football club saying they "cannot comprehend the actions of the police".

The PSNI carried out seven searches on Monday with Seaview among the properties raided.

Crusaders said in a statement: "Crusaders FC are perturbed and cannot comprehend the actions of the police in carrying out such a reputationally damaging action in such a public manner.

"Crusaders FC have sought to make Seaview a welcoming and open venue to all and have no truck with paramilitarism, from whichever quarter. Our members, supporters, staff and players come from all communities.

"The high profile search operation could have occurred with our consent at any time, without smearing the club's or the stadium's reputation.

"The PSNI action has damaged Crusaders FC.

"We can only redouble our efforts to ensure that Seaview remains a welcoming, open and inclusive venue for players, spectators and visitors alike.

"The sole items confiscated were a flag and a baton, both items which had been removed from away fans at a recent NIFL League match as part of routine match-day management."

Three arrests took place in the operation but none at the clubhouse, according to Belfast Live.