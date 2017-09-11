Sam Allardyce believes Crystal Palace's decision to sack Frank de Boer just four matches into the Premier League season is a sign of the "panic" in the modern game.

De Boer, 47, was dismissed by Palace on Monday after losing his fourth of four league fixtures with the club, namely the 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

"I have just heard the news that Frank has left today which is obviously very disappointing for him and for Palace," De Boer's predecessor Allardyce told Sky Sports News.

"But it shows the panic in football today is ever increasing due to the size of the money and the fear of losing your position in the Premier League.

"As a manager, you have to live or die by your results and unfortunately now that is quicker than ever. It is a great shame that Palace have not continued where I left off.

"But I watched them yesterday and I have to say the fact they actually lost the game was beyond me.

"Twenty-two attempts at goal, complete domination but unfortunately the guys at the end, when the chances came, couldn't put the ball in the net.

"Four games with no points makes life extremely difficult for Palace."

The sacking came as no surprise to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who said no manager can feel safe.

De Boer's departure comes only 77 days after he was appointed to his first job since being sacked by Inter Milan after 85 days, but despite serving so little of his three-year contract, Mourinho believes it has become near-routine.

"I was sacked (by Chelsea) as a champion, (former Leicester manager Claudio) Ranieri was sacked as a champion," said the Portuguese, also once of Inter.

"Frank de Boer is sacked after four matches and next season something incredible again, so nothing surprises me. That's the world where we are.

"That's the world where many of you enjoy and also contribute to the kind of pressure that managers are involved in.

"But in football nothing surprises me."

Joey Barton most recently played in the Premier League for Burnley, a club that has thrived under the stability provided by manager Sean Dyche, who in the summer was interested in the Palace vacancy before De Boer's appointment.

Barton also played for both Newcastle and QPR, two of English football's more volatile clubs, and wrote on social media: "I feel sorry for Frank de Boer. I mean what is a guy to do with four league games? Premier League is nuts."

Upon his appointment at Palace, De Boer said he had been offered the Liverpool job after Kenny Dalglish's departure in 2012.

Jamie Carragher was then a regular fixture, and the retired defender wrote: "Was it the players or his style that failed him? Best man to give his opinion: Big Sam (Allardyce)."

De Boer also played for Rangers while John Hartson was at Celtic, and the one-time striker added: "Frank de Boer (will be) naturally disappointed. But the positives are he walks away with millions. Pay off. And he's back in work in six months."