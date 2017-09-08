Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick faces a fitness test ahead of Burnley's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as the Dubliner struggles to shake off a thigh injury that ruled him out of the World Cup double-header.

He came off during the Clarets' visit to Tottenham two weeks ago and didn't play in the draw with Georgia or loss to Serbia.

Jon Walters, who missed the Spurs game with a knee injury, is available again after coming through those two games for in the international break.

It was a tough camp for the Irish players, with a point from a possible six leaving them facing a huge task to earn a play-off spot from Group D.

Meanwhile Burnley boss Sean Dyche has backed the decision to close the Premier League transfer window before the start of next season despite Burnley abstaining from Thursday's vote.

The Clarets' move meant the vote scraped through with 14 of the 20 clubs voting in favour of the proposals while five voted against. A two-thirds majority was needed.

Dyche explained that despite personally favouring the proposals, club officials were reluctant to commit as the market in the other major European leagues will remain open.

Dyche said: "They (the club) know my views as a manager but from the club's point of view it's similar but slightly different.

"What about the rest of the windows - are they going to close? We're not sure yet. Everybody wanted change, but there is always going to be something you are not quite sure on.

"If all the other main markets in Europe come into line that will be helpful for all."

Record signing Chris Wood is in line for his home debut at Turf Moor after making a dramatic start in Clarets colours against Tottenham at Wembley two weeks ago.

The former Leeds man came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser and maintain his new side's solid start to the season.

Along with fellow new signing Nakhi Wells, the pair give Dyche a number of new attacking options which the manager believes will play a crucial role in the campaign ahead.

Dyche said: "(Wood) is similar to Sam Vokes in that he has had a number of loan spells and he had been wandering around football a little bit.

"He found a home at Leeds and did very well there but we wanted to make him a part of what we do here and he has started very well.

"(Wells) is another player we have been monitoring for a long time and sometimes the lines just cross at the right time.

"We know in the Premier League you need as many different attacking threats as possible and he is a different type to what we've got."